Area nonprofits are partnering together and hosting a new event to raise awareness about homelessness in Victoria.
The event, Walk with the Homeless, is scheduled Feb. 8.
"I want our friends on the street to know that we value them as humans. Their walk through homelessness is hard," said Mallory Thurman, the team lead of homeless programs at Mid-Coast Family Services. "As service providers and advocates we may not always be able to improve their current state of homelessness, but we can at least show that we care when we walk along side them in show of support."
The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of homelessness and educate the public regarding barriers and resources available to people experiencing homelessness in Victoria, Thurman said.
The walk will begin at the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry. There, someone will speak about the services the ministry offers the community.
The walk will proceed to First United Methodist Church, where Pastor Wade Powell will share Scriptures about assisting those in need and the homeless. Participants will be able to fill their water bottles up at the stop.
The next stop will be Mid-Coast Family Services’ Day Center. There, Thurman will have the day center open for participants to use the restrooms, fill up water bottles and learn about what the day center provides.
Finally, the walk will continue to Christ's Kitchen. There will be individuals there who will address the crowd about the barriers people encounter while being homeless. And Trish Hastings, the soup kitchen’s executive director, will talk about the services provided at Christ's Kitchen. Participants will then be invited to have lunch and dine together.
The event is free, but the nonprofits are asking for hygiene products as well as new or gently used sneakers that will be donated. All funds donated will benefit the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition.
"The donation of a pair of shoes signifies that we appreciate how many steps it takes to get the services they need to change their housing situation," Thurman said. "Not only does this trek wear out the sole of a shoe, but it wears on them physically and emotionally."
