The Community United Turkey Drive will provide turkeys, hams and $25 H-E-B gift cards to those in need in a drive-thru format at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
The first turkey drive started as a spur-of-the-moment event for Thanksgiving through the efforts of Ray Ortega, who has a Facebook ministry where he prays the Rosary every day. Along with his prayer warriors, Ortega recruited Joey Rodriguez, Kyle Marthiljohni, Lance Taylor and Steven Rodriguez, all with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. The group distributed more than 80 turkeys, 30 hams and 20 H-E-B gift cards, and they had to turn people away. Cars lined Main Street all the way down to Rio Grande.
“We’re looking to quadruple that because we don’t want to turn anyone away,” said Joey Rodriguez. “It crushed us when we could not help them. Now, we’re going to fine-tune it.”
The group aims to feed everyone in need with the Christmas Community United Turkey Drive. The local Honda and Nissan dealerships have already pledged to donate 60 turkeys each.
“And we’re just starting. We want it to be huge. This is the way we are going to give back. We owe the community something. We are Victorians,” Rodriguez continued.
Kyle Marthiljohni said the quality of family life has been on the decline, which is why he wanted to step in and support Ray Ortega and the children in the community.
“On a daily basis, I try to increase the quality of family life, and this is no different. It’s about people helping people,” Marthiljohni said. “We want the floor to go to Ray and God. We are just humble people and so blessed to be part of it.”
Those interested in making donations can call Ray Ortega at 361-571-1030 or Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home at 361-573-2777. Volunteers also are needed. Frozen and sealed turkeys and hams can be dropped off the day of the event at the funeral home, 412 N. Main St. in Victoria. The group intends to practice social distancing with masks during the drive-thru event.
“We want the community to come together,” said Steven Rodriguez. “We want the community to pull together as one for Victoria.”
