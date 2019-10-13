Although an estimated 90% of public schools in the U.S. practice active shooter drills, there’s little standard protocol across the country.
Although the content of the drills might differ by school campus, states are increasingly encouraging, and sometimes requiring, schools to practice what they’d do if a gunman came to campus.
But a growing group of child psychologists, parents, and mental health advocates have expressed concern that shooting drills could actually be harming kids, instead of keeping them safe.
Opponents also note that the statistical chance of a mass shooting in a school is small compared to the other ways that kids can be injured or otherwise attacked.
Dr. Laurel Williams, the chief of psychiatry at Texas Children’s Hospital, said she thinks that no kids under the age of 8 should participate in active shooter drills, because their brains haven’t developed enough to understand abstract thinking.
“Kids that young can’t understand time very well,” Williams said. “What happens with a young person that participates in some of these drills is they don’t understand that this is not real, and don’t understand this isn’t going to happen today, or isn’t going to happen tomorrow.”
And for kids who have already experienced trauma or have an existing mental health condition like anxiety, an experience that frightens them could worsen their existing fears.
Williams and other mental health experts discourage any type of simulation in a drill — no fake blood, no pretend shooters rattling classroom doorknobs, no pellets being fired, all of which have happened in school drills around the country.
Experts also say drills should never be unannounced. Both the National Association of School Psychologists and the National Child Traumatic Stress Network say that schools should give advance warning of drills and remind students that they are just practicing safety measures while the drill is ongoing.
For drills on VISD campuses, the district discourages “no-notice” lock-down drills, said district spokeswoman Shawna Currie.
“Training for many situations that could potentially happen at a campus is extremely important in order to protect the safety of our students and staff, although we hope to never experience a real threat,” Currie said in a statement. “We encourage our campus leaders to use age appropriate scenarios for all drills and continually strive to incorporate best practices to lessen any emotional effects of preparedness-related efforts on our students and staff.”
A more age-appropriate way of talking about gun violence in schools would be educating kids in a way similar to safety announcement on planes, Williams said.
“They don’t have graphic details about what could happen,” Williams said. “I think the middle ground from my perspective is that, we’re not saying don’t prepare kids at all. We’re saying, really take into account their developmental level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.