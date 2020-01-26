Additional education requirements would inevitably cost more taxpayer dollars to implement and are viewed as unnecessary oversight by some boaters who have driven vessels for years without any problems or education beyond real-world experience.
Boat insurer Tom Stewart said the majority of claims he sees are overwhelmingly for damage caused by storms or theft compared to accidents.
While he supports additional education requirements for some vessels, he said he does not think the funds would be available to implement them effectively, particularly in regards to enforcement.
“I don’t think the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the sheriff’s departments and other law enforcement have the staff to manage the issue appropriately,” he said. “Same with the Coast Guard, their resources are used elsewhere.”
Stewart has fished offshore for decades and worked in the marine insurance business for about 30 years. On the water, he says he does not see boater safety as a big concern.
“I’ve been doing this all my life and occasionally you’ll see an idiot or two doing something crazy; they’ve been drinking too much or whatever, but I honestly don’t have many problems and I fish a lot,” he said.
Additional education cannot hurt, but many older boaters who never were required to take an education course carry years of first-hand experience.
“At a certain age people are older and feel like they don’t need to sit in a classroom or behind a computer to get that education,” said Chelsea Bailey, a game warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife. “They don’t have to get it (certification), but if they went ahead and took it, that is great because they know a little bit more and are a little bit more aware of the laws on the water.”
There are dozens of optional boater education courses available online, in a classroom or on the water. The BoatUS Foundation, a nonprofit, even offers a free online boater safety course developed specifically for Texas.
“If we could recommend it then, of course, we would,” Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.