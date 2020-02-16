Telling an employee what to do off the clock just does not make sense, some Crossroads employers said.
"It sounds like a waste of money. If someone wants to have nicotine on their breaks on their time off, what is that to the company?" said Zeph Gonzalez, manager at Miller Appliance Inc., a locally owned appliance store in Victoria.
Texas employers are not required to give smoke breaks.
While Gonzalez said he is aware and agrees that tobacco use can be detrimental to a person's health, he said forbidding employees from using the drug is not his call.
"What are we going to start monitoring what they eat or drink next?" Gonzalez said.
At the appliance store, the handful of employees who do smoke are asked to do so more than 15 feet away from the building's entrance and exits.
He also acknowledged some employees use the drug to control their stress. As long as their use of nicotine and other legal drugs does not affect their work, he said he doesn't mind.
Ironically, a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that while smoking may reduce psychological stress, it stimulated the body.
Another study published with that center found smoke breaks can offer a brief moment of social interaction during periods of stress.
Gonzalez, a former smoker who now vapes nicotine, said he hopes his employees make choices to improve their health.
But he also said he understands quitting the addictive drug can be hard.
"In a perfect world, what would be best is that nobody used any drugs … but we gotta be realistic where we are at," he said.
At Appliance Pro, another Victoria appliance shop, co-owner Danny Evans said the decision to forbid or not forbid is about personal freedoms.
"To me it's a personal decision. If one of my employees wants a smoke, they just can't do it on my time. I have no problem with it," Evans said.
And as long as her nine employees don't bring the smell of their tobacco use into the business, she said she is willing to tolerate the habit.
"As long as they don't smell like an ashtray, I'm OK with it," she said.
