Rep. Michael Cloud will speak at this year's Veterans Day ceremony in Victoria.
"Veteran’s Day is a day we set aside as a nation to honor those who’ve served in uniform, but truly every day is a day that we should be grateful for the service of our men and women in uniform," Cloud said in a written statement Thursday.
Cloud will deliver the speech during a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Victoria County Veteran Council on Monday morning.
That ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse and will include a moment of silence, performances by the Victoria West High School band, laying of memorial wreaths and speech by guest speaker Lt. Col. Richard Arellano.
A parade led by the Marine Corps League color guard and announced by local celebrity Gary Moses is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
That parade will begin at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., head south down Main Street., turn west on West Church Street and turn north onto South Bridge Street before ending at the Victoria County Courthouse, 101 N. Bridge St.
The parade is scheduled to roll rain or shine.
"We have freedom still because of those who had the courage to take time from their families, to defend our liberties, and so thank you for your service," Cloud said. "We are so grateful, and God bless you today.”
