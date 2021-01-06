Thank you all who are praying for our nation’s capital at this time. We are safe, but please pray for our Capitol Police who are taking the brunt of this senseless violence.— Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) January 6, 2021
Congressmen Cloud, Vela safe; Cloud calls events at Capitol "senseless violence"
Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member.
Mark Rosenberg
Reporter
Mark Rosenberg covers local, regional and breaking news for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
