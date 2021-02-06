Constipation is the inability or difficulty in passing stool or feces.
Some possible causes of constipation include dry stool, inflammation, pelvic fractures, neoplasia, anal strictures, spinal trauma or foreign bodies. Dry stool can occur if your pet is not drinking adequate amounts of water. Inflammation of the colon can be due to fistula formation in the anal area, which are abnormal tracts or saccules that can trap stool. Anal sac infections or abscesses can result in painful defecation and lead to constipation. Pelvic trauma and fractures can be very painful and can lead to the inability to pass stool. Neoplasia of the colon or the surrounding structures can functionally prevent defecation. Anal stricturing is narrowing of the anus secondary to surgery or trauma. Spinal trauma can lead to nerve damage making an animal unable to pass stool. Foreign bodies such as bones can lead to colon trauma and difficult defecation.
Constipation can occur in both dogs and cats. Signs that your pet is constipated include a reduced amount of bowel movements, no stool being passed, or pain during defecation. You may also notice that fecal balls are hard and firm. Occasionally, you will see diarrhea or mucous during or after the stool is passed. Prolonged constipation can lead to serious illnesses, such as megacolon. Megacolon is continual dilation of the large intestine that results in loss of function of the colon. A pet that has megacolon has a severely enlarged colon that stops functioning, making it almost impossible for stool to be passed. If left untreated, this can cause irreversible damage to the smooth muscle and nerves of the colon. Bacterial toxins can also be released from feces that are trapped in the colon. This can lead to serious illness and lead to signs including anorexia, lethargy and vomiting.
Upon evaluation by your veterinarian, a blood panel including a complete blood count and biochemistry profile will be performed to look for signs of infection, anemia, and systemic disease or illness. Abdominal radiographs will also be performed to look for underlying causes of the constipation. Endoscopy may be performed by passing a scope into the colon. This allows your veterinarian to look for any masses, inflammation, strictures and trauma, among other things.
Once the underlying cause is determined, a treatment plan will be set in place. Some animals require fluid therapy to correct dehydration and assist in constipation relief. In other instances, enemas can be given to help pass the stool. This will frequently solve the problem if the constipation is due to dry stool. If the animal cannot pass the stool after the enema, then manual removal of the feces may be required. This may need to be done over a series of days and generally requires sedation.
Long-term treatment of constipation depends on the underlying cause of the issue. Constipation due to firm stool can be treated with a high-fiber or a low-residue diet. Stool softeners or laxatives can also be given, however, there are only certain ones that are safe for animals, so these should only be given under the supervision of a veterinarian. There are other medications that your veterinarian may recommend that help to assist the smooth muscles of the colon. The key thing to remember is that constipation, if left untreated for a long period of time, can lead to serious consequences, so consult your veterinarian if you feel like your pet is having issues passing stool.
