Construction begins at new Riverside Soccer Complex

City officials held a ground breaking ceremony Aug 14 at the site of the future Riverside Soccer Complex at the intersection of Red River and North Bluff streets in Riverside Park. Shown are, from left, Jason Alfaro, director of City of Victoria Parks & Recreation; City Manager Jesús Garza; City Council member Jan Scott; City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz; Mayor Rawley McCoy; Mayor Pro Tem Josephine Soliz; Brian Parker, Victoria Youth Soccer Organization vice president; Matt Blough, Victoria Youth Soccer Organization president; City Council member Andrew Young; and Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.

 Contributed photo

Construction of the future Riverside Soccer Complex at the intersection of Red River and North Bluff streets in Riverside Park began Aug. 14.

The project, a six-field complex to be used by the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization to host games, was approved at a June 16 Victoria City Council meeting and is scheduled for completion in February 2021.

The new complex will allow parks and recreation to expand its leagues and will encourage sports tourism by serving as a venue for soccer tournaments.

For more information, contact parks and recreation at 361-485-3200.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.