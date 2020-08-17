Construction begins at new Riverside Soccer Complex

Construction of the future Riverside Soccer Complex at the intersection of Red River and North Bluff streets in Riverside Park began Aug. 14.
The project, a six-field complex to be used by the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization to host games, was approved at a June 16 Victoria City Council meeting and is scheduled for completion in February 2021.
The new complex will allow parks and recreation to expand its leagues and will encourage sports tourism by serving as a venue for soccer tournaments.
For more information, contact parks and recreation at 361-485-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.