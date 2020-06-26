Construction on the Navarro Street median project is underway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The contractor has been working on Rio Grande Street installing sidewalks and curb ramps at the northern corners of Ben Wilson Street. The contractor will begin working on sidewalks and driveways between Ben Wilson and Palm Drive starting Monday.
The contractor drilled and poured the foundations for the new traffic signal at Morning Glory.
The contractor will begin pavement milling from Loop 463 south toward Huvar Street during the week of July 13-17. A subcontractor will then begin boring for new illumination poles from Loop 463 south.
Beginning July 20, long-term lane closure will be installed beginning at Loop 463 and continue to Huvar Street. The inside lanes in each direction will be closed for about one month while the contractor installs the new concrete median, the release said.
Drivers should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone.
