Construction is expected to begin Monday on frontage roads along U.S. 59, between U.S. 87 and SH 185, as well as provide for a turnaround at U.S. 87 and a turnaround bridge at SH 185.
The work is part of the Freeway Operation Improvements project in Victoria County.
This project will ultimately construct continuous one-way frontage roads.
Hunter Industries LTD of San Marcos was awarded the contract with a bid of $13,531,313.19.
Construction is expected to end in February. All dates are subject to permissible weather and may require adjustment.
