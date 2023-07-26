Staying cool in the sweltering South Texas sun can be tricky, said two construction workers working in downtown Victoria Wednesday.
"We're just mainly trying to pace ourselves so that we don't over do it," Hall Electric worker Andrew Sestak said inside the coolness of his pickup's cabin. "If we feel overheated, we just go sit in the shade," he said.
"Just like he said, we have to pace ourselves," Jo' David Flores said. "You cant overwork yourself in this kind of heat," he said.
The road to the Victoria's bicentennial celebration was underway Wednesday as the DeLeon Plaza's expansion continued. DeLeon Plaza has been under construction for about two weeks since city officials announced the closing of Forrest Street on July 10.
Since then, construction workers from nine different companies have been involved on the site doing demolition work.
Sestak and Flores were trying to stay cool during their searching for underground circuits to remove on the site.
While they sat in their truck with the cool air blowing from the air conditioner, they talked about some of the ways they were beating the summer heat.
Both men mentioned that they drink plenty of fluids such as water and Gatorade to keep themselves hydrated while working.
Both have said that although it's hot outside, they're pretty used to it by now.
Flores has been working with the company for about a year since he graduated from Victoria West in 2022 and Sestak has over 20 years in the construction business.
"It's a little hotter this year compared to other summers, but I've worked in summers worse than this," Sestak said. "It's almost ... I guess normal," he said.
In other cases, the bricks from the sidewalk can be too hot to touch.
Workers sometimes come back later on in the afternoon to dispose of the bricks while temperatures cool down outside.
Construction is expected to be finished by March 2024.