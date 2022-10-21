Diarrhea in dogs is a very common problem that we address as veterinarians. There is an assortment of causes of loose stool. These can range from rapid diet change to intestinal parasites or bacterial overgrowths in the gastrointestinal tract. If your pet has diarrhea it is best to contact your veterinarian for advice.
Young dogs are more susceptible to diarrhea because they lack a fully developed immune system. Older dogs with a compromised immune system are also more susceptible.
When you bring your pet in for diarrhea, your veterinarian will start with a basic physical exam followed by a fecal examination. Bloodwork is also important to check for organ function, infection, hydration and anemia. X-rays may also be performed to rule out tumors, foreign bodies, or any other anatomical problems. More specific tests may be performed depending on what your veterinarian thinks the cause may be.
Medical history is essential in diagnosing the cause of diarrhea. Some facts that are important to your veterinarian are how long the diarrhea has been going on, how frequently your pet is having bowel movement, the amount of stool your pet is having, if blood or mucous is present in the stool, if your pet is experiencing weight loss and/or vomiting, and whether your pet’s appetite and/or water intake has decreased. These questions help localize what part of the intestine is involved and also help to identify the possible cause.
Changing dog food brands or feeding a high fat meal or table scraps can cause diarrhea. Some dogs are also allergic or sensitive to specific foods or byproducts such as milk or gluten. Intestinal parasites including roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, coccidia, and giardia can cause loose stool. Hookworms, whipworms, and coccidia in particular cause bloody diarrhea. Bacterial infections commonly cause bloody diarrhea with loss of appetite, vomiting, and depression. Other things that can cause diarrhea include garbage ingestion, intestinal obstructions, and toxins. Viral infections such as parvovirus can cause severe, potentially fatal diarrhea. Parvovirus is seen in young, vaccinated or unvaccinated dogs.
Treatment for diarrhea depends on the underlying cause, but it typically starts with withholding any food for 24 hours to let the stomach settle down. A small amount of water is given frequently to prevent vomiting.
A bland diet, such as boiled chicken and rice, is started after the 24 hour period. Antibiotics are given if bacteria are found to be the cause of the diarrhea. Dewormers are given if parasites are found on the fecal examination. If your pet is dehydrated fluids may be administered to help with hydration.
If your pet is experiencing diarrhea, it is best to consult with your veterinarian for advice.