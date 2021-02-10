Alan Kristynik said he has flown more than 2 million miles on Continental and United Airlines. That’s enough to circle the globe more than 80 times over.
On Monday, the well-traveled consultant was appointed by county commissioners to fill the second vacancy on Victoria’s Airport Commission, joining Cliff Thomas, who was appointed last week.
“I’ve always had an affinity towards the airport,” said Kristynik, who has lived in Victoria for 35 years. “I started flying out of Victoria in the early ‘90s.”
Kristynik worked for Victoria EMS and as a sports photographer before joining the environmental remediation team for Alcoa’s Superfund site. From there, he began his career as a consultant in 1999.
For the last two decades, Kristynik has consulted for a range of government and private entities including the Department of Energy, intelligence agencies and defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. He holds top-secret clearances with the Department of Defense for several classified projects. Kristynik recently founded his own consulting business, Kristynik IPM Global.
In the early 2000s, Kristynik often flew out of Victoria Regional Airport when Continental offered commercial flights on SkyWest and Colgan Air. When the airport switched to Boutique Air, he found the airline less convenient for business travel. He was a strong proponent for the airport’s switch to SkyWest last year, he said.
“I spoke up during the meeting back in October and informed the board that it would be a serious mistake not to choose SkyWest,” Kristynik said.
As a consultant, Kristynik worked on a logistics team as part of the Joint Strike Fighter program to develop the military’s newest fighter jets. He said he hopes to bring this experience to the Commission to help attract new businesses, including aircraft suppliers, to the area.
The airport needs a clearly defined marketing strategy for the years ahead, Kristynik said.
“I think that’s an opportunity to look at where Victoria County can attract suppliers to some of these larger firms,” he said.
