Daesha Barefield, 19, is one of 10 contestants who will compete for the Miss Golden Crescent crown at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
A total of 40 contestants will compete in all the categories — Little Mister, Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss and Miss.
Barefield decided to compete in the pageant because she wants to be the first African American Miss Golden Crescent.
“I want to be a role model for the African American community so they know they can do it too,” she said.
Barefield participated in the interview portion of the competition Friday in front of a panel of judges. She answered questions about her activities inside and outside of school and her future plans.
Saturday evening, she will compete in the fun fashion and formal wear portions of the competition. She plans to wear a yellow suit for the fun fashion competition because the color complements her skin tone.
“You get to see all the outfits and how they walk,” she said of fun fashion, her favorite event.
Barefield is grateful that she has been able to meet a lot of people and learn from them through the pageant experience.
If Barefield wins, she said she would use her crown to give back to the community.
“It’s about integrity, compassion and community service — and loving yourself,” Barefield said. “I want to express to people that you can love yourself no matter what.”
Barefield is a freshman studying nursing at the University of Houston-Victoria, and she plans to eventually enroll in a master’s program for nursing. Her grandmother inspired her career choice.
“My Memaw is always dear to my heart. She was an LVN doing RN duties and she told me to go all the way with my nursing degree,” Barefield said.
Barefield’s mother, Farrah Gamez, is president of Women Living in Faith Ministry, and Barefield is vice president. The group meets via Zoom every Thursday evening, and women tune in from places as far away as Africa.
“I help my mom encourage women through trials and tribulations in everyday life, that God can help you get through the day,” Barefield said.
Gamez said the pageant has pushed her daughter out of her comfort zone.
“It’s something new, and basically, she’s transitioning — she’s 19 about to be 20 — into a responsible young adult,” Gamez said. “I’m praying she can be that example to others to take that leap of faith and step out and rebuke doubt that comes into your mind. I try to encourage her, and I hope that wherever she is, she is encouraging others.”
Barefield was baptized in the fifth grade and her faith is very important to her.
“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. I was tired of being hit by the enemy trying to come my way, so I needed to get rooted in God’s word,” Barefield said. “You have to get that spiritual growth to overcome challenges.”
Barefield also participates in Flag Ministry, which is praise dance with flags.
Jason Burmeister directs the pageant with his wife Tammi Burmeister. They have a staff of seven others, and they all pour their blood, sweat and tears into the event, which is in addition to their everyday full-time jobs.
Burmeister said that the winner in each category will select a platform, or cause, to which the royalty will contribute. Miss Golden Crescent 2021 will participate in the Miss Texas Pageant in 2022, and Junior Miss Golden Crescent will participate in the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen Pageant. Both events will be hosted in Richardson, and full scholarships will be provided for the young ladies to attend.
“The pageant teaches them (contestants) interview skills, public speaking skills, self confidence and self love, and it definitely prepares them for the future,” Burmeister said. “It teaches stage confidence as well.”
