A cool, breezy day is forecast for Wednesday with scattered showers expected to fall in the following days.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees are expected during the afternoon with 13-20 mph winds and 26-mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, temperatures are expected to dip to a 58-degree low with a 30% chance for rain mainly after 2 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day, the chance for rain is predicted to increase to 40% with a high of 80 degrees.
During the evening, a 30% chance for rain is expected with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 66 degrees.
