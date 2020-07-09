With triple-digit temperatures expected over the weekend, the cooling station at the Salvation Army expects to see visits from the area's homeless population.
“From now through September, any time the temperature hits 95 but feels like it’s over 100 degrees, we open the cooling station,” said Capt. Kenny Jones with the Salvation Army.
Because of coronavirus, those taking advantage of the opportunity to sit in a cool room and enjoy a cool drink must wear facemasks, Jones said.
“If they don’t have masks, we have some for them,” Jones said. “We don’t see an influx of people, maybe one or two at the same time and there is plenty of room.”
Normally, the station sees about five people total per day.
“The ones we do get, they need this desperately,” Jones said.
The cooling station provides a refuge from the heat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week in the intake foyer of the Salvation Army building, 1302 N. Louis St.
“People can die from heatstroke,” Jones said. “It’s a very serious thing that can cause numerous problems. It’s important for people to stay hydrated and keep their temperature down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.