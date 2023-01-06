The cornea is transparent membrane that makes up the front of the eyeball. It is made up of three layers. The outer layer is the epithelium, whereas the middle layer is the supportive tissue known as the stroma. The deepest layer is called Descemet’s membrane. Erosions of the outer layers of epithelium are known as a corneal abrasion. Deeper erosions which affect the stroma are known as corneal ulcers. If the erosion goes through the epithelium and stroma all the way to the Descemet’s membrane then a descemetocele is formed. This is a very serious condition because this is the last layer before the eye ruptures.
Common causes of corneal ulcers include trauma, lacerations, bacterial infections, viral infections, or other diseases. Chronic dry eye, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a frequent cause of corneal ulcerations. It occurs due to decreased tear production, which allows the cornea to dry out, Endocrine diseases such as diabetes mellitus, Cushing’s disease, and hypothyroidism can also predispose dogs to corneal ulceration.
Corneal ulceration is very painful. Signs of a corneal ulcer include reddening of the eye, excessive tearing, mucoid discharge, pawing or rubbing the eye, and squinting.
In order to diagnose a corneal ulcer or abrasion your veterinarian will place a stain called fluorescein into the eye. The dye will adhere to the stroma, indicating a break in the layers of the cornea. Small ulcers and abrasions may only be seen when special blue ophthalmic filters are used. Descemetoceles, which are the deepest corneal ulcers, will actually not take up stain except for the edges. This is because fluorescein is only taken up by the thick stromal layer. Once the stain reaches the deep layer called Descemet’s membrane the stain will no longer adhere. It is important for your veterinarian to determine which type of issue your pet is having because treatment of corneal ulcers, abrasions, and descemetoceles are all different.
Corneal abrasions heal pretty quickly. Topical antibiotics are commonly used for three to five days. Ointments last longer in the eye, therefore requiring less frequent administration.
Sometimes, atropine is sent to help with pain and spasms. This medication is not needed as frequently as the antibiotics since its duration of action is fairly long (about 24 hours).
Corneal ulcers and descemetoceles require more aggressive, frequent, and long term treatment (days to even weeks). Medication to promote healing and prevent breakdown of the cornea is also very important. Prevention of self-trauma is also vital, therefore your veterinarian may send home an Elizabethan collar. Frequent rechecks (at least weekly) are necessary to ensure that the corneal ulceration does not get worse. In severe cases, surgery may be required to remove dead layers of tissue or to cover the defect with the vascular inner eyelid.
The underlying cause of the ulcer should always be addressed. This is particularly important if the cause is chronic dry eye. If this issue is not addressed then corneal ulcers will continue to recur.
If you suspect that your pet has a corneal ulceration, scratch, or abrasion it is important to not use medication that you have at home unless directed by your veterinarian.
Certain medications that contain steroids should never be used in eyes with even the slightest corneal abrasion, as this will make the issue significantly worse.