We all love gathering with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving where we enjoy large spread of holiday foods and desserts.
For the next Advocate reader-contributed photo contest we want to see photos of your fall festivities. The photos can be of the people at the gatherings, the spread of many favorite dishes or maybe one favorite one or maybe special moments at the gatherings.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to be considered for the prize of two movie passes to Cinemark Theatre.
