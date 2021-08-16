The Texas Workforce Solutions — Vocational Rehabilitation Services is at 120 S. Main St. Suite 110 and can be reached by phone at 361-578-0341. A story on Page B1 Sunday did not list the agency’s suite number and listed an incorrect phone number.
Correction: Article incorrectly listed phone number and address
Cody Baird
-
Updated
- 0
Cody Baird
Business Reporter
Cody grew up in Point Comfort and graduated from Calhoun High School before moving on to the Air Force and Texas A&M University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism.
Recent Comments
-
Travis Nesloney said:I’ve known Benny ever since I was a little boy, I used to live with my dad at 204 Trent st, he would always tell me a few jokes and would tell me a couple of verses from the Bible and he’d als…
-
Keith Williams said:Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family. Jessie was a great man and ranks as one of the highest. You fought the good fight Sir and you've won the race. I know you were welcomed with o…
-
Keith Williams said:
You will be sorely missed. Always appreciated your uplifting smiles. Prayers for the family.
-
Glenn Wilson said:"History shows that without a turnaround, America will not only cease as a superpower but will collapse by 2029." -- Jim, what do you mean by "turnaround"? It's easy to spout vague terms, but …
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Nope, missed it, just like so many other events in and around Victoria that I find out about in the VA after the fact rather than before.
