Let’s Dance Victoria’s 3rd annual Benefit Dance Showcase, “The Greatest Show,” will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 14. A story on Page A2 on Oct. 12 included the wrong date.
Correction: Charity dance set for Nov. 14
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.5:24; quote by Charles Kuralt
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on warrant charging possession of controlled substance
- Hallettsville's clock tower rings again thanks to local ingenuity (w/video)
- Crossroads doctor, pharmacist weigh in on ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
- God’s gift to us
- Area teams idle in state football rankings
- Girl Scout builds space for community during pandemic
- Owner of Victoria insurance agency remembered for selfless spirit
- 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- UPDATED: Man on parole for 2006 manslaughter charged with murder, arson in Victoria fire case
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
Recent Comments
-
Jay Howard said:
Pastor Green was wonderful to my father before he passed. He is truly a blessing to folks he ministers to.
-
Kelly Sockwell said:Almost a week later, and I'm still at a loss for words. So many memories, but the words won't come. Monett, Kolten, Tehya, I'm truly sorry for your loss. I continue to pray for peace and guida…
-
Quincy Thompson said:Glenn, Fox has been the only news organization that has been covering the border. The Biden admin even went so far as to get a ruling that shutdown Fox drone camera flights so the DPS invited …
-
Glenn Wilson said:Quincy, I'll have to reply to both your comments in this one space. I wasn't disputing Mary Ann's claim, just asking for the source. As for Fox News, I have no idea what they say about anythin…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.