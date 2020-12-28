The hospital region that includes Victoria had 18.18% of total hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. A story on Page A2 on Monday incorrectly stated available hospital beds rather than total hospital beds.
Correction: Hospitalization rate incorrectly defined
- Advocate Staff Report
