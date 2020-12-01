To register for a holiday meal delivery on Dec. 17 from Meals on Wheels Victoria or to sign up as a volunteer for the event, call 361-576-2189 or email Diana Alarcon at diana@mowvictoria.org. Meals on Wheels Victoria’s phone number was incorrect in a story that ran Page A5 in Tuesday’s newspaper.
Correction: Meals on Wheels Victoria contact
