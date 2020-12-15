The award presented to Robert Hewitt Jr. is the Outstanding Citizen Award by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. The Rotary Club of Victoria president is Kevin Ruiz. A story on Page A1 on Dec. 3 incorrectly listed the award and Ruiz’s name.
Correction: Outstanding Citizen Award
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What is your favorite bird to hunt?
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallettsville, Shiner make the grade on and off field
- Victoria region's COVID-19 hospitalization rate dips below 15% again
- Blotter: Woman assaulted at Victoria home
- VISD campuses risk losing funding
- VISD high school students adjust to remote learning
- 'More fires than dollars': Goliad commissioners talk VFD funding at busy meeting
- THSCA Academic All-State Football Team
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump
- Correction: Solar farm only waiting on approval from AEP
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
Recent Comments
-
LEONARD SADDLER said:
You tell me everything you own and how much money you make and we will tell you if you qualify. You may not have as much paper work if you tell me up front what the maximum I can make first.
-
Rick Collie said:I am extremely disappointed in Michael Cloud caving in to the Trump cult and endorsing the ludicrous lawsuit submitted by our disgraced attorney general, Ken Paxton. I am embarrassed to be a T…
-
Ciara McCarthy said:Hi Glenn -- Sorry, I should have clarified. This post notes the number of available beds, not the total number of beds, which I agree is a bit confusing. So essentially, on Sunday there were 4…
-
Glenn Wilson said:
John, Fear? I thought the idea was "God is love". How can one love what one is afraid of? One of the primary components of hate is fear. Or is there an alternative definition of the word fear?
-
Glenn Wilson said:
[huh]?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.