“Zombie Prom,” is a play put on by Victoria school district students. A subhead on Page A1 Friday should have said the students came from across the district.
Correction: "Zombie Prom" a district-wide play
- Advocate Staff Report
- Updated
"Zombie Prom," a play with Victoria high school students featured students from all over the Victoria Independent School District. A subhead on Friday's A1 incorrectly described the play as featuring students from only one of the district's high schools.
