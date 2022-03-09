Council approves first phase of citywide lighting project

The Victoria City Council at its March 1 meeting approved the first phase of a project that will replace all 4,052 of Victoria’s amber-colored high-pressure sodium (HPS) lights with bright, white LED models by the end of this year.
“Improving our city’s lighting has been a priority for me since day one,” said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. “I’m excited that we’re moving forward with this project that will enhance livability for all of our residents.”
The benefits of LED lighting include:
- Improved safety on roadways
- Greater security and crime prevention
- Energy conservation and cost savings
- Decreased light pollution because the lights shine downward
- Greater community appeal for businesses, visitors and residents
A lighting plan for all of Victoria
During the first phase, AEP will replace 2,002 lights, focusing on the area south of Airline Road.
During the second phase, which will begin in October if it is approved by the council, AEP will replace Victoria’s remaining 2,050 lights. The second phase is scheduled to finish by the end of 2022.
During the next three phases, which are scheduled through fiscal year 2026, the City and AEP will identify areas that need further improvements and serve these areas by trimming trees, increasing pole heights and adding lights as needed.
How it’s funded
The City plans to allocate $1.25 million for the lighting project during a five-year period, starting with a $276,000 commitment for the first phase. Once the new lights are installed, AEP will be responsible for maintenance.
The City last year applied for a grant up to $1.6 million, which includes a 25% match from the City, toward the cost of the lighting project. City officials will learn this spring whether the application was approved.
To learn more about capital improvement projects scheduled for the next five years or to request a project, visit victoriatx.gov/engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.