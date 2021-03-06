The Court of Six Flags is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies and organizations in need of funds for charitable projects in Victoria County.
Application forms may be obtained by writing to Charity Search Committee, Court of Six Flags, P.O. Box 4714, Victoria, Texas 77903, or by calling 361-576-3733. The deadline for requesting an application is April 14.
The Court of Six Flags is an organization of women dedicated to raising funds for charitable purposes through an annual holiday ball. Funds will be allocated in January.
