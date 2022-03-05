The Court of Six Flags is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies and organizations in need of funds for charitable projects in Victoria County.
Application forms may be obtained by emailing the Charity Search Committee at katcarey1@gmail.com or calling Kathleen Card at 361-649-6622. The deadline for requesting an application is March 31 and the return deadline is April 15. All rules to apply will be on the application.
The Court of Six Flags is an organization of women dedicated to raising funds for charitable purposes through an annual holiday ball. Funds will be allocated in January 2023.
