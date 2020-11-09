An aroma of corn, green beans, gravy and pork filled Victoria’s only soup kitchen on a recent Friday morning, where a handful of volunteers were fast at work.
Two cooks stood over industrial-size stoves and ovens in the kitchen. In the dining room, a woman divvied out muffins for dessert. Several more volunteers separated bags, tossed salads, stocked shelves and washed dishes — moving around the facility in a dance of organized chaos.
Additional volunteers trickled in as lunch neared and a staggering 872 hot meals were distributed to the hungry in about a two-hour period.
For the people at Christ’s Kitchen, Friday was just another day running a marathon with no clear finish line in sight. The nonprofit went from serving 250-300 meals a day to more than 700 after switching from an in-house serving model to a to-go operation when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March.
To put that into perspective, the nonprofit has been serving more than double the amount of people one of the largest community kitchens in downtown Austin serves on a daily basis, according to numbers provided by staff of the Austin Baptist Chapel’s Angel House Soup Kitchen.
Unlike Austin, Victoria has only one community kitchen that will feed anyone in need with no questions asked.
“We have to get ready the night before in order to get (all of the meals) out on time the next day,” said Karen Hable, co-director of volunteers at Christ’s Kitchen. “There is a lot of pressure here, whether we realize it or not.”
There was hope that the hunger felt when the U.S. economic shutdown in the spring would decrease or at least level off by fall, but relief from federal economic stimulus has dried up, unemployment rates remain high and the number of people Christ’s Kitchen is serving has “continued to go up exponentially,” said Trish Hastings, the nonprofit’s director.
“People are being faced with the challenge of either paying rent, utility bills or eating, so they’re choosing to come here for food,” she said. “And I only see it getting worse.”
Christ’s Kitchen served nearly 19,000 meals in August — more than any other month since the nonprofit started 35 years ago. September and October would have likely surpassed that record, but the kitchen was forced to start closing on Saturdays due to a shortage of volunteers, Hastings said.
Serving a sprawling rural 11-county region, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has also seen a 64% increase in demand for food since March, said CEO Robin Cadle. The bank distributed 5.6 million pounds of food in 2019 compared to 7.2 million pounds since the start of 2020.
Food insecurity in the Crossroads, on average, is expected to increase by 20% overall during 2020, according to an analysis released by Feeding America in October that factors in unemployment and poverty rates.
A household is considered food insecure if at least one person living in the home is unable to acquire adequate food at times due to insufficient money and other resources for food.
The percentage of food insecure households declined to 11.1% in 2018 for the first time since the Great Recession of 2007 and fell even lower in 2019 to 10.5%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feeding America’s analysis found that the COVID-19 public health crisis is likely to reverse that nationwide progress.
As with disasters in years past, such as Hurricane Harvey, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has received more food and funds than usual through state and federal programs because of the public health crisis, Cadle said.
“Because this is nationwide, we’re receiving a lot more government food than ever before,” she said.
With some of the funds the bank has received, Cadle said she placed orders for shipments of food to arrive as far out as next spring but does not know how long the additional aid will last.
Her biggest concern is maintaining enough food to meet the need, she said.
The food bank provides food to more than 90 programs throughout its 11-county service area, including school backpack programs, food pantries and organizations such as Christ’s Kitchen and the two Meals on Wheels programs in Victoria.
The Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry is the only food pantry open five days a week. Christ’s Kitchen and Meals on Wheels are also the only nonprofits that serve meals every week day.
“We have some sources coming in. Will it be the amount that we’re seeing now? I don’t know,” Cadle said. “I think a lot hinges on what happens with the election and the pandemic.”
While Hastings has been amazed by the generosity of Victoria and sheer volume of donations, she holds similar concerns about the future.
There are a multitude of uncertainties about the months to come that will affect the amount of people in Victoria who cannot afford to access enough food for an active, healthy life, Hastings said.
Will Congress pass another economic relief package? Are COVID-19 cases going to continue rising? When will a coronavirus vaccine be available? The list of questions goes on, she said.
Without clarity, Hastings does not know when Christ’s Kitchen will reopen the dining room, which has been turned into a small warehouse in recent months to provide additional storage for donations.
Hastings said she will wait until Gov. Greg Abbott expands capacity to 100% so the kitchen can serve as many people as possible, but must ensure volunteers and clients are safe in doing so.
Reopening will mean stopping to-go operations, which will inevitably reduce the amount of people the kitchen can feed because 700-900 people cannot feasibly be served in-house.
Hastings said she will not be able to sleep at night if reopening the dining room means that 300-400 people will go hungry.
“I don’t have the staff to do both the to-go plates and the inside dining because it’s a whole different dynamic, so what are we going to do about the food insecurity after we get to open up?” she said. “Are there going to be that many hungry people out there or will times have gotten better and they can take care of their own?
“I don’t know the answer to that.”
