When a cowboy gets hurt, the whole community unites in support.
That’s the message community members wanted to send to Cole Ohrt, 16, and his family Saturday during the Crossroads Playday event at T&T River Ranch.
The event was organized by Terri and Tim Prickett to support Cole, who was paralyzed in 2017 in an ATV accident near his family home in Mission Valley. The accident left Cole paralyzed from the shoulders down. Since then, the Ohrt family has been working to support their son and help him toward his recovery. The family recently returned from a six-month trip to China for surgery and rehabilitation. Sunday, the family is traveling to New Jersey for additional surgery, said Cole’s mom, Julie Ohrt. The next treatment step for Cole is working to improve his breathing so he doesn’t need to use a ventilator, she said.
Prickett, who is the co-owner of T&T Ranch with her husband, said they wanted to organize Saturday’s benefit to show support to a family that’s been a longstanding member of the horsemen community.
“Anytime one of our fellow horsemen get hurt, we rally around them, and we are a support group upon ourselves,” Prickett said. “But more important is how the whole city of Victoria has rallied around them. Not just the horse community; it’s the whole city.”
At least 50 people came to the Mission Valley ranch Saturday to compete, watch the events or support the Ohrt family, Prickett said. Victoria resident Julie Dennis came with her three children to show support for Cole. Dennis and her children have never met Cole but wanted to take the opportunity to show support for the family, she said.
Local horseman Van Hargis was the judge for Saturday’s competitions. The support on display for the Ohrt family was typical of the ranching and horse industries, he said.
“Any time anybody comes across a need, it’s amazing how people that you don’t even know, they come together and you pick each other up,” Hargis said. “When I get a chance to see the community come together like that ... it kind of lets me know that if anything happens, somebody’s got my family’s back. Man, that makes a guy feel good.”
Ciara McCarthy covers local health issues for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara.
