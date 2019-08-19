Reconstruction of Crestwood Drive between Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street is scheduled to begin Monday, according to a news release from the city.
Crestwood Drive will be reduced to one-lane, one-way eastbound traffic between Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street for the work, which is expected to last about 18 months.
Side street access may be closed at times during the construction work. Temporary driveways will be installed for residents or businesses with access only to Crestwood Drive, the release said.
Drivers can expect delays in the work zone and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the work zone. All businesses, residences and parking lots in the construction zone will remain accessible.
The roadway between Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street will be reconstructed to include two traffic lanes, a left turn lane and dedicated areas for pedestrian walkways or bike lanes on both sides of the street, the release said.
The construction is the first phase of the $4,136,157.46 Crestwood Drive Reconstruction Project. The contractor is Brannan Paving Co. of Victoria.
