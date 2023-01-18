Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the whereabouts of two men wanted on child sexual abuse crimes — Ellias Gabriel Garcia and Rudy Valdez.
Garcia has an outstanding warrant charging him with indecency with a child. The warrant was issued on Jan. 29, 2020.
He is 33 years old, stands 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Valdez, 45, has outstanding warrants charging him with bail jumping/failure to appear and bond forfeiture on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child victim under 14. The warrants were issued on June 6. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Fugitives may be armed. People should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garcia or Valdez is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple device or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website, crimestoppersvictoria.com.
All tips are anonymous, and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.