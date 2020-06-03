Cristobal triggers advisory for Gulf coastal region

A coastal flood advisory is in effect late Thursday night for beaches along and to the south of Port Aransas as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move north through the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along beaches that face the Gulf, according to the weather agency. Additional coastal flooding and a higher risk of flooding is expected from Friday through Monday. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was stationary near the coast of Campeche, Mexico.

