Crossroads Bank hosting “adopt-a-pet” event with Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center

Crossroads Bank will pay the pet adoption fees for the first five pets adopted during a pet adoption event March 31.

Crossroads Bank and Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center have partnered to host an adopt-a-pet event, according to a news release.

Crossroads Bank of Victoria, 4611 E. Airline Road, No. 100, will pay for the first five pet adoptions to bring awareness to the animals who are in shelters and adoption centers.

Along with Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, Crossroads Bank believes people should always adopt rather than shop.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. March 31 at Crossroads Bank. Refreshments, raffle prizes, and giveaways will also take place.

Also, Dorothy O’Connor will be accepting monetary donations and items for dogs and cats, the shelter and the office. Items highly appreciated for cats and dogs include blankets, beds, toys, low-dust litters, crates and towers for the cat playroom. Items for the office and shelter include paper towels, dish soap, toilet paper, permanent markers, dry erase markers and postage stamps.

