The Crossroads Christian School hosted itsr 2022 Adult Prom on April 30. Even emcee, Gary Moses crowned the prom king, Jim Johnson, and queen, Lori Johnson during the event.
Crossroads Christian School crowns 2022 Adult Prom king and queen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested in Victoria shooting at convenience store
- Three men arrested in catalytic converter thefts
- Matagorda channel expansion takes new turn with lawsuit
- Family of boy shot on July 4th in 2019 discusses recovery, hardships
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent
- Victoria's Ben Keating relishes first official Le Mans win
- Area players named to coaches' all-state team
- Blotter:14 pairs of Converse shoes reported stolen
- 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
- Photo contest: Celebrating dads
Commented
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (3)
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (3)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
- Gary Wayne Groll (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Rain falls in Crossroads, local officials monitoring weather amid severe drought (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- City to look at proposed budget in workshops (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
Recent Comments
-
gregory goetz said:
Wow. No comments on any articles for a long time?
-
Brian Vandale said:
Glenn I agree. Security should be close to the top, also bullying.
-
Esfrin Cortinas said:
I worked with Alvin in the oilfield many years ago. He was the kinda person you like to hang out with. God Bless Alvin and his family
-
Glenn Wilson said:Good point, Brian, but you can't expect much for a mere $300k/year. ;) BTW, I noticed that the task list completely omits school security. I guess some crazee will have to shoot up a school he…
-
Steve Fiedler said:although not red but orange, your photo of flame acanthus reminds me of mexican honeysuckle (Justicia spicigera) also native, hardy & easily grown in victoria. see https://www.penick.net/d…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.