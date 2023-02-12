Monday

Pathway

  • Parkway Church Atrium/Café
  • 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Pathway provides a safe place to find peace, freedom and Christian community while healing from life controlling issues caused by loss, abuse, divorce, loneliness, self-worth issues, addiction, broken-heartedness, and more.

Kiwanis Club of Victoria

  • Sky Restaurant
  • 236 Foster Field Drive
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • New members are welcome.
  • Contact Terry Blevins at 361-573-6451 or email terrylynn@suddenlink.net.

Jack Ringel Detachment No. 540 Marine Corps League

  • VFW Hall
  • 2001 Lova Drive
  • 7 p.m., second Monday
  • Contact Shane Morris at 361-578-2225.

Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party

  • Power Avenue Warehouse
  • 402 E. Power Ave.
  • 5 p.m., third Monday
  • Contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party chair, 361-727-7029 or billpozzi@gmail.com

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group

  • Morada Senior Living
  • 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
  • 5:30 p.m., third Monday
  • Contact Jan 361-852-2100 or Nancy 361-212-4566

Victoria County Aggie Moms’ Club

  • Victoria College Health Science Building
  • 2200 E. Red River St., conference room 128 L
  • 5:30 p.m., second Monday of the month
  • Contact Christy at PresVCAM@aggienetwork.com

Tuesday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

  • First Baptist Church
  • 301 N. Glass St., use Goodwin Avenue entrance
  • 8-10 a.m.
  • For more information call 361-935-1202 or 361-550-1203.

Victoria Rotary Club

  • Hilton Garden Inn
  • 123 Huvar St.
  • Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
  • Meeting at noon
  • Meetings include a guest speaker as well as a student speaker. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
  • Contact club president/secretary Linda Caldwell at 361-579-7137 to reserve a spot.
  • For more information visit victoriarotary.org.

Celebrate Recovery

  • Northside Baptist Church Student Center
  • 4100 N. Laurent St., Building A
  • 6:30-8:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. for free meal
  • A biblical, balanced program that helps us overcome our hurts, hang-ups and habits so we may become all that God intends us to be.
  • Contact Pastor Dean Meade at 361-578-1568.

Divorce Care for Adults

  • Faith Family Church, New Mom’s Room
  • 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Contact Sandy Wells for more information at 361-703-9222.

Friends of the Lavaca River Meeting

  • El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
  • Downtown, Hallettsville
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m., first Tuesday
  • Complimentary iced tea and nachos, cash bar.
  • Contact Mieko Mahi, founder and executive director, at 361-217-7030.

VFW Post 4146/Auxiliary

  • VFW Hall
  • 2001 Lova Drive
  • Covered dish meal at 6 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. — third Tuesday of the month
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

The CDA of Holy Family No. 2665

  • St. Peters Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church
  • 704 Mallette Drive
  • 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month
  • We invite all current and potential members to join us.
  • Contact Rosalie Phillips at 361-578-5845.

Catholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269

  • 1007 S. Main St.
  • 6 p.m. muster, meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesday of the month
  • Contact Post Commander Juan Benavidez at 361-218-6568

Caregiver Support Program — 10 Week Series

  • First United Methodist Church, The Crossing Building
  • 404 N. Bridge St.
  • 6-7:30 p.m., third Tuesday of the month through April 19.
  • For more information on classes or our Alzheimer’s and Dementia Program, contact Angels Care Home Health 361-485-2105.

DeWitt County Shutterbugs

  • Cuero Public Library
  • 207 E. Main St., Cuero
  • 7 p.m., third Tuesday
  • All ages and levels are welcome. For any questions, please email dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

  • Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway
  • 5:30-7 p.m., every Tuesday
  • RSVP to Nancy, 361-212-4566, or Jan, 361-582-2100.

Wednesday

Victoria Professional Express Network, the local league of the ABWA

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive
  • 8:30-10 a.m., every Wednesday
  • Military veteran peer network
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 361-935-0753

Stroke Support Group

  • PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North
  • 102 Medical Drive, Outpatient Rehabilitation Gym
  • Sign-in noon; meeting, 12:15-12:45 p.m., second Wednesday of the month. Lunch follows in the cafeteria.
  • A new stroke support group. All are welcome: stroke survivors, family, friends, and/or caregivers.
  • For information contact 361-571-7130 for more information.

Crossroads Parkinson’s Support Group

  • PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North
  • 102 Medical Drive
  • Noon, third Wednesday of each month
  • Parkinson’s patients, caregivers, family members and anyone interested in learning more about living with Parkinson’s Disease is welcome to attend. A complimentary lunch will be served after the meeting.
  • Contact Peggy Titt, 361-550-9399

Thursday

Celebrate Recovery

  • Faith Family Church, Kids Life Auditorium
  • 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
  • Dinner at 6 p.m.; class at 7 p.m.; Share groups at 8 p.m.
  • Free childcare and dinner are provided.
  • Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.

Victoria Northside Rotary Club

  • Victoria Country Club
  • 14 Spring Creek Road
  • Noon, every Thursday
  • Contact David Penry, 361-218-7002, for more information.

Weight Watchers

  • Hampton Inn
  • 7006 N. Navarro St.
  • 12:15 p.m., every Thursday
  • Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m.
  • Contact Wanda Crow, 361-649-7375, for more information.

Victoria Lions Club

  • Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Drive
  • Noon, first and third Thursdays
  • Meetings include meal, program.
  • For more information, call club president James Bryan Wisdom, 361-550-0370

Saturday

Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange

  • Victoria Mall Food Court
  • 7800 N. Navarro St.
  • 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
  • Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
  • Contact Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.

Celebrate Recovery

  • Faith Family Church, Room 113
  • 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
  • 9:15-10 a.m.
  • Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.

South Texas Woodturners

  • 906 Havana St.
  • 10 a.m., first Saturday
  • Free
  • Contact Ray Moreno at 361-649-9034, Pat Whelan at 281-773-6347 or Curtis Kerth at 361-676-6076 or visit stwt.org

Financial Peace University

  • Faith Family Church, Room 114
  • 9:15 a.m.
  • Contact Judy Harris for more information at 361-648-3724.

Sunday

Celebrate Recovery

  • Faith Family Church, Room 113
  • 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
  • 9:15-10 a.m.
  • Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.

Financial Peace University

  • Faith Family Church, Room 114
  • 9:15 a.m.
  • Contact Judy Harris for more information at 361-648-3724.

Tags