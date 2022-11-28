Monday
Pathway
- Parkway Church Atrium/Café
- 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Pathway provides a safe place to find peace, freedom and Christian community while healing from life controlling issues caused by loss, abuse, divorce, loneliness, self-worth issues, addiction, broken-heartedness, and more.
Kiwanis Club of Victoria
- Sky Restaurant
- 236 Foster Field Drive
- Noon-1 p.m.
- New members are welcome.
- Contact Terry Blevins at 361-573-6451 or email terrylynn@suddenlink.net.
Jack Ringel Detachment No. 540 Marine Corps League
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 7 p.m., second Monday
- Contact Shane Morris at 361-578-2225.
Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party
- Power Avenue Warehouse
- 402 E. Power Ave.
- 5 p.m., third Monday
- Contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party chair, 361-727-7029 or billpozzi@gmail.com
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group
- Morada Senior Living
- 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30 p.m., third Monday
- Contact Jan 361-852-2100 or Nancy 361-212-4566
Victoria County Aggie Moms’ Club
- Victoria College Health Science Building
- 2200 E. Red River St., conference room 128 L
- 5:30 p.m., second Monday of the month
- Contact Christy at PresVCAM@aggienetwork.com
Tuesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
- First Baptist Church
- 301 N. Glass St., use Goodwin Avenue entrance
- 8-10 a.m.
- For more information call 361-935-1202 or 361-550-1203.
Victoria Rotary Club
- Hilton Garden Inn
- 123 Huvar St.
- Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
- Meeting at noon
- Meetings include a guest speaker as well as a student speaker. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
- Contact club president/secretary Linda Caldwell at 361-579-7137 to reserve a spot.
- For more information visit victoriarotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery
- Northside Baptist Church Student Center
- 4100 N. Laurent St., Building A
- 6:30-8:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. for free meal
- A biblical, balanced program that helps us overcome our hurts, hang-ups and habits so we may become all that God intends us to be.
- Contact Pastor Dean Meade at 361-578-1568.
Divorce Care for Adults
- Faith Family Church, New Mom’s Room
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 6:30 p.m.
- Contact Sandy Wells for more information at 361-703-9222.
Friends of the Lavaca River Meeting
- El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
- Downtown, Hallettsville
- 4:30-6:30 p.m., first Tuesday
- Complimentary iced tea and nachos, cash bar.
- Contact Mieko Mahi, founder and executive director, at 361-217-7030.
VFW Post 4146/Auxiliary
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- Covered dish meal at 6 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. — third Tuesday of the month
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
The CDA of Holy Family No. 2665
- St. Peters Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church
- 704 Mallette Drive
- 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month
- We invite all current and potential members to join us.
- Contact Rosalie Phillips at 361-578-5845.
Catholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 6 p.m. muster, meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesday of the month
- Contact Post Commander Juan Benavidez at 361-218-6568
Caregiver Support Program — 10 Week Series
- First United Methodist Church, The Crossing Building
- 404 N. Bridge St.
- 6-7:30 p.m., third Tuesday of the month through April 19.
- For more information on classes or our Alzheimer’s and Dementia Program, contact Angels Care Home Health 361-485-2105.
DeWitt County Shutterbugs
- Cuero Public Library
- 207 E. Main St., Cuero
- 7 p.m., third Tuesday
- All ages and levels are welcome. For any questions, please email dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com.
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway
- 5:30-7 p.m., every Tuesday
- RSVP to Nancy, 361-212-4566, or Jan, 361-582-2100.
Victoria Lions Club
- Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Drive
- Noon, first and third Tuesdays
- Meetings include meal, program.
- For more information, call club president James Bryan Wisdom, 361-550-0370
Wednesday
Victoria Professional Express Network, the local league of the ABWA
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road
- 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month
- Contact us at abwa.vpen@yahoo.com or Teri Moten 2020-2021 president, trmoten@gmail.com
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m., every Wednesday
- Military veteran peer network
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 361-935-0753
Stroke Support Group
- PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North
- 102 Medical Drive, Outpatient Rehabilitation Gym
- Sign-in noon; meeting,12:15-12:45 p.m., second Wednesday of the month. Lunch follows in the cafeteria.
- A new stroke support group. All are welcome: stroke survivors, family, friends, and/or caregivers.
- For information contact 361-571-7130 for more information.
Crossroads Parkinson’s Support Group
- PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North
- 102 Medical Drive
- Noon, third Wednesday of each month
- Parkinson’s patients, caregivers, family members and anyone interested in learning more about living with Parkinson’s Disease is welcome to attend. A complimentary lunch will be served after the meeting.
- Contact Peggy Titt, 361-550-9399
Thursday
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Kids Life Auditorium
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- Dinner at 6 p.m.; class at 7 p.m.; Share groups at 8 p.m.
- Free childcare and dinner are provided.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
Victoria Northside Rotary Club
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road
- Noon, every Thursday
- Contact David Penry, 361-218-7002, for more information.
Weight Watchers
- Hampton Inn
- 7006 N. Navarro St.
- 12:15 p.m., every Thursday
- Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m.
- Contact Wanda Crow, 361-649-7375, for more information.
Saturday
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Contact Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Room 113
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
South Texas Woodturners
- 906 Havana St.
- 10 a.m., first Saturday
- Free
- Contact Ray Moreno at 361-649-9034, Pat Whelan at 281-773-6347 or Curtis Kerth at 361-676-6076 or visit stwt.org
Financial Peace University
- Faith Family Church, Room 114
- 9:15 a.m.
- Contact Judy Harris for more information at 361-648-3724.
Sunday
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Room 113
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
