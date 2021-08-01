Monday
Celebrate Recovery
- Parkway Cafe
- 4802 N. John Stockbauer Drive
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Group led by Becky Hirschhauser.
- A place of healing for life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits.
- For more information call 361-572-8340.
Kiwanis Club of Victoria
- Sky Restaurant
- 236 Foster Field Drive
- Noon-1 p.m.
- New members are welcome.
- Contact Terry Blevins at 361-573-6451 or email terrylynn@suddenlink.net.
Jack Ringel Detachment No. 540 Marine Corps League
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 7 p.m., second Monday
- Contact Shane Morris at 361-578-2225.
Tuesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
- First Baptist Church
- 301 N. Glass St., use Goodwin Avenue entrance
- 8-10 a.m.
- Weight loss support group.
- For more information call 361-935-1202 or 361-550-1203.
Victoria Rotary Club
- Hilton Garden Inn, 123 Huvar St.
- Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
- Meeting at noon
- Meetings include a guest speaker as well as a student speaker. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
- Contact club president/secretary Linda Caldwell at 361-579-7137 to reserve a spot.
- For more information visit victoriarotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery
- Northside Baptist Church Student Center
- 4100 N. Laurent St., Building A
- 6:30-8:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
- A biblical, balanced program that helps us overcome our hurts, hang-ups and habits so we may become all that God intends us to be.
- Contact Pastor Dean Meade at 361-578-1568.
Divorce Care for Adults
- Faith Family Church, New Mom’s Room
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 6:30 p.m.
- Contact Sandy Wells for more information at 361-703-9222.
Friends of the Lavaca River Meeting
- El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
- Downtown, Hallettsville
- 4:30-6:30 p.m., first Tuesday
- Complimentary iced tea and nachos, cash bar.
- Contact Mieko Mahi, founder and executive director, at 361-217-7030.
VFW Post 4146 / Auxiliary
- VFW Hall
- 2001 Lova Drive
- Covered dish meal at 6 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. – third Tuesday of the month
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
The CDA of Holy Family No. 2665
- St. Peters Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church
- 704 Mallette Drive
- 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month
- We invite all current and potential members to join us.
- Contact Rosalie Phillips at 361-578-5845.
Victoria County Aggie Moms’ Club
- DeTar Education Center
- 110 Medical Drive, Suite 101 (next to Grapevine Cafe)
- 5:30 p.m., every second Tuesday of the month
- Contact Christy at PresVCAM@aggienetwork.com
American Legion Auxiliary No. 166
- American Legion Hall
- 11:30 a.m. – Second Tuesday of the month
Catholic War Veterans St. John’s Post 1269
- 1007 S. Main St.
- 6 p.m. muster, meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesday of the month
- Contact Post Commander Juan Benavidez at 361-218-6568
Wednesday
Victoria Professional Express Network, the local league of the ABWA
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road
- 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month
- Contact us at abwa.vpen@yahoo.com or Teri Moten 2020-2021 president, trmoten@gmail.com
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m., every Wednesday
- Military veteran peer network
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 361-935-0753
Stroke Support Group
- PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria N., 102 Medical Drive, Outpatient Rehabilitation Gym
- 12-1:30 p.m., second Wednesday of the month
- A new Stroke Support Group. All are welcome: stroke survivors, family, friends, and/or caregivers.
- For information contact Martha kmcdaniel@pamspecialty.com, 361-676-8337.
Thursday
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Kids Life Auditorium
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- Dinner at 6 p.m.; class at 7 p.m.; Share groups at 8 p.m.
- Free childcare and dinner are provided.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
Saturday
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them.
- Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Room 113
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
Financial Peace University
- Faith Family Church, Room 114
- 9:15 a.m.
- Contact Judy Harris for more information at 361-648-3724.
Sunday
Celebrate Recovery
- Faith Family Church, Room 113
- 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
- 9:15-10 a.m.
- Contact Chris Cadengo for more information at 361-676-5112.
Financial Peace University
- Faith Family Church, Room 114
- 9:15 a.m.
- Contact Judy Harris for more information at 361-648-3724.
