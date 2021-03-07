Sitting on lawn chairs and tailgates, a crowd gathered Sunday afternoon to enjoy the Crossroads Community Band play their first outdoor concert of 2021.
In warm weather under a blue sky, the band played patriotic hits like “An American Spectacular,” a medley of quintessential American songs including “Shenandoah” and “America, The Beautiful.” It also featured a saxophone quartet and brass quintet during the first half of the concert.
The quartet and quintet ensembles came together because as a smaller group, it was easier to rehearse, band director Nick Stange said. During the next concert on May 2, he plans to have a percussion ensemble perform in addition to the band.
Players in the full concert band come from all ages and occupations including six college students, several high school students, music educators and those who wish to pick up their instrument again.
Performing with the saxophone quartet, Emil Matula, who is a music educator at O’Connor Elementary, used his vibrato to serenade the audience during “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart.
Sunday was the first time the quartet had played since this past October, he said.
Many of the rehearsals have been difficult, Stange said, with the Crossroads Community Band having to miss more of them than they could hold because of the pandemic. Most recently, the band’s Christmas concert was also rained out.
But despite this, he said the band is only about eight to 10 members smaller than it usually is.
During rehearsals, bandmembers spread farther apart than usual out of coronavirus precautions. Wind players also use specialized masks with a flap for their mouthpieces.
Because of the pandemic, many music ensembles have not been able to rehearse or perform, or have had to do so with fewer players.
Audience members and Victoria College music performance majors Reagan Rodriquez and Marina Lane said they have not been able to perform a full orchestra or similar ensemble during the past year.
But because of this, they enjoy coming to listen to another ensemble play like the Crossroads Community Band.
