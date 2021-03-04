Crossroads Community Band to perform outdoor Spring Concert

The Crossroads Community Band will perform an outdoor Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria College Fine Arts Building patio.
The event is free and open to the public, according to a Victoria College news release.
A saxophone quartet will perform “Just for Show” by Lennie Niehaus, “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart and “I Dream of Jeannie” by Stephen Foster. A brass ensemble will perform “Minuet” by Luigi Boccherini, “Salvation is Created” by Paul Tschesnokov and “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” by Wolfgang A. Mozart.
The entire band also will perform five selections, including “Star Spangled Banner” and “An American Spectacular.”
Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. All audience members must maintain social distancing and are encouraged to wear facial coverings during the event.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is located near the Main Entrance of VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
The Crossroads Community Band, founded in 2009, is affiliated with Victoria College, and VC students may perform in the band for VC music ensemble credit.
For more information on the Crossroads Community Band, visit CCBVictoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.