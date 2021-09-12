Parts of the Crossroads could be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicholas, which developed over the western Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
The current forecast shows the storm approaching the Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday, according the weather service.
A local emergency preparedness official is encouraging residents to be prepared in case the storm hits the Crossroads.
As of 4 p.m., a hurricane watch is now in effect for coastal Refugio, and Calhoun and Aransas, counties, including the islands, through Tuesday afternoon.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Refugio, Calhoun, Victoria, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, Aransas, Bee, Live Oak, and Jim Wells Counties, through Tuesday afternoon.
A storm surge warning is now in effect for coastal Refugio, and Calhoun, and Aransas counties including the islands, through Tuesday morning, said Brian Field, weather service meteorologist.
It’s difficult to determine when and where the storm will make landfall, but the best prediction is Monday afternoon, Field said.
“That is highly dependent on the eventual track of (the storm),” he said. “There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with it.”
Tropical storm force winds ranging from 39-74 mph are most likely to be in effect in the areas surrounding Matagorda Bay and could begin as early as Monday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
No rivers are forecast to flood, but if heavy rainfall occurs the Guadalupe River near Bloomington may rise, according to the weather service.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is not forecasted to develop into a hurricane, but the conditions are favorable for it to strengthen, Field said.
“It really depends on how fast it ends up coming up toward our area,” he said. “The less time it spends over water then the less chance it will increase to hurricane strength.”
Though the storm isn’t projected to become a hurricane, preparing as though it is one step above the storm’s current status is a good rule to follow, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County emergency management coordinator.
“There’s going to be disruption to services out there,” he said. “Maybe it’s debris on roadways, we may have some flash flooding that occurs. There also may be downed powerlines and restoration for that may take a few days.”
Preparation for the storm includes having an evacuation plan in place, stay informed about storm developments and have a pack prepared with all the items you may need like medication, water and nonperishable food items in case of evacuation, McBrayer said.
“With something like this flaring up fairly quickly, it puts everybody behind the curve,” he said. “But if we’re already prepared for it, we should be good to go.”
