Freezing temperatures chilled the Crossroads into the 20s Wednesday morning, prompting efforts to protect vulnerable plants and people.
Just before those temperatures arrived, State Rep. Geanie Morrison visited a Victoria homeless shelter to offer cold-weather supplies and other aid.
"Recent freezing temperatures are very concerning for those who do not have warm shelter this time of year, and these volunteers are helping more people than we expected," Morrison said in a written statement.
"She is very kind to our community," said Lisa Griffin, president of the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition.
Meteorologists recorded a low temperature of 26 degrees at 7:18 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. In Port Lavaca, temperatures dipped to 29 degrees about 6 a.m.
The cold weather prompted the issuing of a freeze warning through 9 a.m., creating difficulties throughout the community.
From about 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, freezing temperatures lingered in Victoria.
Although the afternoon was predicted to warm to a high of 58 degrees by 3 p.m. with sunny skies, more cold weather is predicted overnight.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet again to a low of 31 degrees.
A freeze warning is in effect from 3 to 8 a.m. Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to range from 29 to 32 degrees for up to five to six hours in Victoria and Goliad counties, as well as parts of Calhoun and Refugio counties, according to the National Weather Service.
People who are homeless or lack proper heating are at an increased risk when temperatures stay cold for days, Griffin said.
"When we have more than two days in a row, the threat for hypothermia goes up," she said.
That's in part why Griffin and other homeless advocates are welcoming people who are homeless to weather recent cold nights at a Mid-Coast Family Services shelter in Victoria.
Tuesday night, about 30 people stayed there. Volunteers also provided meals and blankets, which were supplied through donations.
But offering that help, she said, does not come without costs.
Mid-Coast and the Homeless Coalition, she said, could use additional blankets, food and monetary donations as well as volunteers.
Crossroads residents are welcome to also contribute resources, especially funds for the laundering of numerous shelter blankets.
"If anybody in the community wants to step up, that'd be great," said Griffin, adding donations to the nonprofit are tax-deductible.
Morrison had high praise for those efforts.
"During a time of year when we are all encouraged to give back to those in need, Mid-Coast Family Services continues to do a great job of setting an example in our community," the representative said, adding, "As we wrap up our Christmas shopping and prepare to spend time with loved ones, please consider donating supplies, money or your time to help these selfless volunteers who provide shelter to those in need."
Homeless advocates were not the only Crossroads residents forced to contend with the sudden cold.
Although many plants fare poorly in freezing temperatures, many growers like Dina Krenek, who owns Renken's Nursery in Victoria, were nevertheless prepared.
"We are like firemen – always prepared," she said.
After paying close attention to weather forecasts Tuesday, Krenek said she began covering her business' plants and moved the most vulnerable into a greenhouse.
She also visited her clients to protect those plants ahead of the overnight freeze.
While many plants can survive one or two hours of below freezing weather, any more than that can be damaging, she said.
Krenek said she was far less worried about cold temperatures expected to come to the Crossroads on Wednesday night.
For Crossroads growers wishing to protect their own plants, she said there are some options available.
Growers should seek to protect plants' roots by heavily watering them, adding mulch to their beds and covering with blankets, she said.
Plastic should not be used to cover plants because the material can easily get too hot and burn leaves when the sun comes out.
Additionally, if plants' leaves die as a result of cold weather, growers should not clip them as dead growth serves as an insulating barrier.
Krenek said she expected more freezing temperatures come January and February.
"You just got to know what you have to do and how to protect it," she said.
Thursday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees are forecast.
Thursday night should be much warmer with a low of 50 degrees with a 30% chance for rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.