Once the pandemic started, recent Victoria East High School graduate Jaimye Cantu kept busy completing school assignments and working at the McDonald’s on the Houston Highway.
For months, the only time she saw her classmates was when they pulled up to her drive-through window.
But on Friday night, Cantu got the chance to celebrate with her friends at a special prom hosted by Goliad’s historic Schroeder Hall.
The three-night event, “Prom 2020: Dancing Under the Stars,” gave local high-schoolers the chance to cap off their senior year after a semester heavily disrupted by COVID-19. Schroeder Hall welcomed students from Victoria West and Victoria private schools on Thursday, Victoria East and Bloomington High School on Friday, and high schools in the six surrounding counties on Saturday.
Until Schroeder Hall announced the event, Cantu and her boyfriend, Luciano Parrientes, who graduated from East in 2019, had been planning their own prom in his backyard. Cantu said she burst into tears when she learned about the event at Schroeder Hall.
The hall, which held its first dance in 1935 and has hosted legends like Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, was aglow for its first event since Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars in mid-March. Students turned out in large numbers, with about 330 in attendance on Thursday, about 260 on Friday, and 300 expected for Saturday, according to Kasey James, Schroeder Hall’s marketing director.
“I was really excited and grateful because there was supposed to be no prom at all,” said East graduate Jeremy Gonzales, who is planning to attend Victoria College and study either marine science or real estate. “I feel like we’re making history because we’re one of the first classes to have graduation before prom.”
Gonzales was joined by his date, Audri Garcia, who graduated from East in 2019. The two of them met three years ago in world history class.
Dressed in gowns and tuxedos, the graduates chatted at tables adorned with gold, silver, and black balloons and line danced to “Cupid Shuffle” and “Return of the Mack” under rafters strung with lights.
Schroeder Hall’s staff spent the shutdown renovating the hall and preparing to comply with public health guidelines in dialogue with the Goliad County Office of Emergency Management, said Jennifer Rayburn, Director of Advancement at Gulf Bend Center, who coordinated sponsors for the event. Management installed hand sanitizer stations, deep-cleaned the hall daily, and spaced out tables, reducing the hall to a 50% capacity of 600.
Students sat no more than six to a table as requested, but couples held each other tight as they slow-danced the night away.
It has been a difficult week for Schroeder Hall’s owners. Linda Krause, who bought the hall in 2017 and spent the last three years working to restore it, died on Wednesday.
“This is what she wanted her legacy to be,” said Christine Krause, Linda’s daughter-in-law. “I hope maybe in 50 years these kids can look back and have the same memories that Linda had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.