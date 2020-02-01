Hundreds of people filled the University of Houston-Victoria campus on Saturday morning to run 3.1 miles as part of the second annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk.
A variety of community teams came to volunteer at the event, ranging from DeTar Hospital to Victoria College. Volunteers like nursing student Johana Galvan came out to hand out snacks and cheer on the runners to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in the United States, something Galvan experienced firsthand a couple of years ago.
“My father had a heart attack. It was kinda scary,” Galvan said.
She says he survives and now works on maintaining his heart problems. This was her first year volunteering at the Heart Walk and says it’s important to raise awareness about health issues like this.
“A lot of people are unaware they had a heart problem, especially women,” Galvan said. “They don’t take it seriously and push it off.”
According to DeTar Healthcare System CEO Gary Malaer, about 1 in 3 people will develop some sort of cardiovascular disease. In 2017, heart disease caused 647,457 deaths and is currently in the leading cause of death in the United States.
Malaer became CEO in 2017 and worked with the Corpus Christi chapter of American Heart Association to bring the Heart Walk back to Victoria. They held their first event in 2019 and decided to come back again.
Their goal was to raise $55,000 and currently are at $55,223. People can still donate to AHA during the month of February and it is also American Heart month.
“I think it’s important to know all of this and learn to live a healthy life,” Malaer said.
