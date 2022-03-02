Crossroads voters made their voices heard in Tuesday’s primary election.
Here is a list of the winners and losers from the election’s contested races. Winners either may run unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election or face an opponent from the other party.
The complete results were not received soon enough Tuesday to be published in Wednesday’s Victoria Advocate.
Victoria County
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Kevin Janak: 1,698, 43.6%
- Jason Ohrt: 1,868, 47.9%
Zed Stewart: 211, 5.4%
Jeanette Valdez: 120, 3.1%
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Clint Ives: 1,412, 49.6%
Kenneth Sexton: 1,435, 50.4%
County Clerk
Heidi Easley: 5,886, 67.9%
Brandy Schustereit: 2,785, 32.1%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
John Miller: 1,323 votes, 57.80%
Micah Patton: 966 votes, 42.20%
Calhoun County
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Vernon Lyssy: 305, 86.4%
Steven Tschatschula: 48, 13.6%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Martin Diegel: 48, 13.9%
- Roland Cantu: 100, 29%
- Thomas “Tad” Dio: 113, 32.8%
Delores Drake: 84, 24.3%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Tanya D. Dimak: 191, 76.1%
Esmerelda DeLeon Sanchez: 60, 23.9%
DeWitt County
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Ken Eilers: 252, 41.5 %
James B. Pilchiek: 355, 58.5%
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Brian Carson: 465, 56.4%
Richard Randle: 359, 43.6%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Peggy Mayer: 767, 68.0%
Selena Condie: 394, 33.9%
Goliad County
County Judge
Alicia Cowley: 766, 47.1%
Mike Bennett: 860, 52.9%
District/County Clerk
Vickie Quinn: 869, 54.6%
Bryan Howard: 724, 45.4%
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- David Young: 195, 46.1%
- Lionel Garcia: 138, 32.6%
Robert Zavesky: 90, 21.3%
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Staci Holbert: 27, 5.2%
Matthew Farris: 127, 24.3%
Kevin Fagg: 157, 30%
Robert Bone: 212, 40.5%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Malinda Garcia Rodriguez: 167, 22.2%
P.T. “Pat” Calhoun: 294, 39.1%
Herman Roe II: 291, 38.7%
Lavaca County
County Judge
Keith Mudd: 3,033, 66.9%
Mark Myers: 1,501, 33.1%
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Steven Jurena:, 407, 32.7%
Darel Fishbeck: 256, 20.6%
- Wayne Faircloth: 583, 46.8%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Steven E. Greenwell: 384, 28.6%
Jeri Ivey: 279, 20.7%
Kevin B. Bright: 292, 21.7%
- James Whited: 390, 29.0%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Tierra Furrh: 267, 25.6%
Mark Yackel: 775, 74.4%
Refugio County
County Judge
Jheila Poynter: 603, 59.1%
Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton: 418, 40.9%
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Noel Vega: 103, 29%
Roberta Ship Fagan: 252, 71%
District 27
U.S. Representative
Democratic Party
Anthony J. Tristan: 5,681, 26%
Maclovio Perez Jr.: 12,891, 59.1%
Victor Melgoza: 3,245, 14.9%
Republican Party
Andrew Alvarez: 2,644, 4.2%
Chris Mapp: 5,533, 7.2%
Michael Cloud 45,618, 72.46%
A.J. Louderback: 7,684, 12.2%
Eric Mireles: 2,475, 3.9%
Indicates candidates headed to runoff election
