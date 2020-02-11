The episode of “Let’s Make a Deal” that features Johnna Neskora, 55, who lives between Yoakum and Victoria, will air at 2 p.m. Friday on CBS.
As a child growing up in Moulton, Neskora watched game shows such as “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal”, and her dream was always to one day be a contestant on one of them. Her dream came true last summer on a vacation to Los Angeles to attend a Paul McCartney concert. She was selected to be a contestant. Did she win? Or did she get zonked? Those curious about the outcome will have to tune in to find out.
