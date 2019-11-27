Crossroads residents continue to seek Hurricane Harvey related assistance

Disaster recovery case managers are still getting calls from Crossroads residents in need of assistance related to Hurricane Harvey.
“We have 13 case managers, and every case manager has 35 cases,” said Evelyn Eure, an administrative assistant with Rio Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. “Some people are still waiting, too ... It is a realization of your world being turned upside down and taking it day by day to try to get back to where you were.”
Ashley Razo, the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group‘s case manager supervisor, said 138 cases are open with the group, which has four case managers. As those cases close, managers take on new ones.
“A lot of the recovery takes a long time,” she said. “We have had some cases open since November of 2018, around when the Homeowner Assistance Program opened.”
The group had received about 36 calls from people requesting assistance this month as of Monday, but Razo said they had much higher numbers in previous months.
“The prior month we had 55 calls and the previous month it was about 70,” she said. “It has kind of dwindled down, but for a while there we were averaging almost 100 phone calls a month.”
She recommended anyone still in need of assistance to call as soon as possible.
“Call sooner rather than later because with some of the agencies closing their doors and some of the programs no longer accepting applications, it is going to limit us on the assistance that they are going to be eligible for and we’re kind of running out of resources to refer to,” she said.
The Texas General Land Office has 1,000 homes that have been either completed or are under construction through its Homeowner Assistance Program as of Nov. 22, said Brittany Elk, a spokeswoman for the state agency. An additional 768 that had been cleared for construction.
The agency is still accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program and Homeowner Reimbursement Program. For more information, visit recover.texas.gov or call the Victoria office at 361-552-8081.
