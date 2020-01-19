On March 21, 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of people on a 54-mile Voting Rights March from Selma to Montgomery, the state capital of Alabama. They marched for days under the protection of U.S. Army troops and arrived in Montgomery to find 50,000 supporters waiting for them, according to history.com.
At the conclusion of the march, King addressed the crowd:
“Last Sunday, more than 8,000 of us started on a mighty walk from Selma, Alabama. We have walked through desolate valleys and across the trying hills. We have walked on meandering highways and rested our bodies on rocky byways. Some of our faces are burned from the outpourings of the sweltering sun. Some have literally slept in the mud. We have been drenched by the rains. Our bodies are tired and our feet are somewhat sore … And in a real sense this afternoon, we can say that our feet are tired, but our souls are rested,” according to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.
However, before they were successful, the protestors unsuccessfully attempted the march twice. Their first attempt resulted in the day known as Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge where an assault captured by television cameras created a national civil rights event. They were forced to turn around during the second attempt.
Norma Pitchford, 63, of Victoria, and Dorothy Brown, 77, of Cuero, walked and drove across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2014. They traveled to Alabama for a reception at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, which Pitchford has supported for many years. While there, they decided to spend a few days retracing some of the steps of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.
“She’s black and I’m white, so we were able to give each other a little perspective during the trip,” Pitchford said. “It’s unreal that all of this happened in our lifetime. And you wouldn’t think that people who are citizens would be treated like that. You think about World War II. These guys got drafted, and they were treated OK in the military. But then they came home and the housing was segregated. You can’t buy here. You can’t shop here. You can’t eat here. You can’t go the bathroom here. You come home to your own country that you protected, and this is how you are treated.”
The friends of 30 years met while working for the Cuero Regional Hospital. Pitchford was a respiratory technician, and Brown was an EKG technician. Both are retired now.
“She is the person I go to for words of wisdom or encouragement, and you always get a great answer from Ms. Brown, she was a voice of reason, and it’s always good to have that,” Pitchford said. “Ms. Brown would always have some really inspirational sayings and a couple of us started writing them down so we could remember her words of wisdom. Everybody needs to have somebody like that.”
For at least a dozen years, the women attended the Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio, which is the largest in the U.S., Pitchford said. Now, they attend the local march.
During their vacation, the women visited Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery where famous battles for desegregation, voting rights and equality took place.
“They beat people. They used big fire hoses and police batons, and a bunch were on horseback,” Pitchford said of Bloody Sunday in Selma. “It was hard not to get very emotional when you go to look at this. All of these people said the right to vote was so important to them that they were not going to give up even if they were beaten — that they wanted it for the next generation, if not theirs. It’s hard to go there and not feel for the people who thought they were not going to be successful and might get killed doing this, but they still wanted to do it. It was that important.”
King’s Montgomery speech continues: “The confrontation of good and evil compressed in the tiny community of Selma generated the massive power to turn the whole nation to a new course.”
During this time in history, emotions ran high when people across America began to see the assaults on television, Pitchford said.
The brutal scene enraged many Americans and hundreds of ministers, priests, rabbis and social activists headed to Selma to join the Voting Rights March, according to history.com.
Pitchford and Brown visited the Old Depot Museum in Selma where a monument outside honors the late Rev. James Reeb, a white minister who traveled to Selma after Bloody Sunday to support the protesters. He was beaten to death following the second attempted march.
Inside the museum, the women viewed the “the old colored hospital” medical record for civil rights activist and Georgia Congressman John Lewis. In his youth, he had helped lead the Bloody Sunday march where he received a skull fracture.
Walking and driving across the Edmund Pettus Bridge proved to be the most moving part of the trip for both women.
“I always feel like I’m going to start crying, but when you are there you actually think of nothing but hope,” Pitchford said. “It gives you so much hope to think they did it anyway, even though they thought they were going to get killed. It was nothing but hope. They didn’t give up.”
Pitchford said the trip to Selma left her with a strong desire to devote more time and energy to researching candidates and voting in primaries and local elections.
“It’s not just a privilege; it’s a responsibility,” she said. “It’s not just a right.”
Pitchford stressed the extraordinary fact that all of King's protests were nonviolent.
“There were other groups, and some of them, including the Black Panthers, wanted a more aggressive, violent way to change society,” Pitchford said. “But Martin Luther King actually wanted to stick with Biblical principles and have it all based on love and treating people humanely.”
Pitchford admires King for his determination and his desire to promote peace and love.
“I can’t imagine how he could wake up every day and not feel so discouraged that he wouldn’t just want to go home and say forget it — I can’t do this journey anymore,” she said. “But he did it until he was assassinated in 1968. And he did it thinking that they may not achieve this, but they would do it for the next generation. And I guess that’s where all big changes come from. Someone says it’s OK I’ll sacrifice so that they can do it.”
In Birmingham, the women visited the 16th Street Baptist Church where four young girls were killed in a bombing in 1963. Time magazine named Birmingham the most racist city in America that same year, Pitchford said. Civil rights leaders were developing a plan to desegregate Birmingham, and thousands of young Blacks marched in the Children’s Crusade.
“Can you imagine?” Pitchford asked. “You’re going anywhere in your town, but you can’t use those bathrooms. You can’t go in this door. You can’t eat at this lunch counter because you are the wrong color.”
Across the street from the church, Pitchford and Brown toured the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute that contains the jail cell in which King composed the famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” In Montgomery, they visited the Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University. They saw a 1950s-era bus like the one on which Parks refused to give her seat to a white man, ultimately resulting in the desegregation of buses.
In a vacation scrapbook, Pitchford includes her typed response to those who wonder why King deserves a holiday: “He was the person most responsible for ending racial terrorism in the United States, especially the South. And he did all of this with no violence…”
“I don’t have any animosity,” Brown said. “I look at people as being people. We’re all God’s children, and I am friends to all races. We know there is good and bad in all races, and we as a people are working toward unity. We are all connected."
Overall, Brown most enjoyed learning about her culture during the trip.
“We all are on this journey together. We don’t look alike. We don’t think alike, but we are all on this journey together,” Pitchford said. “I hate to say this because it sounds too simplistic, but if we would all just be kinder. I feel like you would see people more as people and not have animosity toward someone who is gay, or another color, or another religion.”
In his Montgomery speech, King declared: “We are on the move now.”
“Let us therefore continue our triumphant march to the realization of the American dream. Let us march on segregated housing until every ghetto or social and economic depression dissolves, and Negroes and whites live side by side in decent, safe and sanitary housing. Let us march on poverty … Let us march on ballot boxes…"
"The only normalcy that we will settle for is the normalcy that recognizes the dignity and worth of all of God’s children. The only normalcy that we will settle for is the normalcy that allows judgment to run down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream. The only normalcy that we will settle for is the normalcy of brotherhood, the normalcy of true peace, the normalcy of justice.”
