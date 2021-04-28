Crossroads residents will celebrate the National Day of Prayer 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
“We should get a great turnout with the country in turmoil like it is,” said Pastor Larry Green, the event’s organizer. “If there’s ever been a time to pray, it’s now.”
The day of prayer will kick off with patriotic music, and the Nazareth Academy band also will perform. The theme of the event, “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” is rooted in 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
The main speaker will be Walter Dixon, and community members will help lead prayers for children, the nation, city, unity and peace, among other petitions.
“We used to use ministers, but now we use people in the community (to lead prayer) because they have a heart for the country and God, too,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.