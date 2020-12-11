The Crossroads Strings outdoor Christmas Concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria College has been canceled due to wet conditions from Friday's rain, according to a news release from the college.
Crossroads Strings concert canceled
- Advocate Staff Report
